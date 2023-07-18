Betty Ann Reenders, 90, of Grand Haven, died Monday, July 17, 2023 at home. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Nearly 27K federal student loan borrowers in Michigan approved for loan forgiveness
- GHAPS Summer Theater Camp to perform 'The Little Mermaid'
- Local political group welcomes Kyle Rittenhouse amid protest
- Judge tosses OMA-based lawsuit against Ottawa County, plaintiffs appeal
- Annual GRSC cruising rally to honor Kelley, three other past Commodores
- New state law allows alcohol to be sold at public university sports venues in Michigan
- Future of Great Lakes shipping visits GH
- Folds of Honor continues its mission at American Dunes
Most Popular
Articles
- Ribbon cut on Peerless Living
- Three condos filled with smoke in Saturday night fire
- Athletic fees, bus procedures changing for Buccaneer athletics for '23-24
- Local teen rescued from Lake Michigan
- Two juveniles taken into custody after leading police on high-speed chase
- Rock idea grows throughout GH
- WGHN agrees to pay city more than $100K
- Who protects the children from Ottawa Impact?
- Does OI's newest resolution lay a 'trap' for health department staff?
- Edmunds: 5 hidden automotive gems that no one buys
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Who protects the children from Ottawa Impact? (6)
- Jacob Bonnema censured by county board (4)
- Health department criticized for attending GH Pride Festival (3)
- Your Views (2)
- Residents question incumbent candidate's filing paperwork (2)
- Does OI's newest resolution lay a 'trap' for health department staff? (2)
- Commissioners pass resolution to 'protect child innocence' (1)
- Recall effort against Commissioner Ebel will move forward (1)
- Report of man brandishing pistol leads to closure of GH south pier (1)
- I’m thinking it’s time to rethink some things (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Signs of the times (1)
- Voting expansion should be secure and efficient (1)
- Trump wins endorsements from Michigan's GOP members of Congress (1)
- City Council balks at approving 'obsolete property district' for former diesel plant (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Why the Bible is worth reading (1)
- Recall paperwork filed against Ottawa Impact's Lucy Ebel (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Making our community a place to invest, work, learn, play (1)
- Supreme Court rewrote the law so that it could stop student loan forgiveness (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.