Beverly Ann Clark, age 91 of Grand Haven was Promoted to Glory on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Heartwood Lodge.
Bev was born September 16, 1928, in Boyne City to Robert and Beatrice (Haines) Campbell. She was married to Carl Clark on October 20, 1945 in Boyne City. Bev and Carl were married for 69 years before his passing in 2015. She was a long-time member of the Salvation Army, had been employed at Bil -Mar Foods for 20 years prior to her retirement, and enjoyed camping with family, gardening, canning, cooking family meals, playing cards, and babysitting grandchildren.
Beverly is survived by her son Robert (Sandy) Clark of Ferrysburg, and three daughters: Karen (Richard) Dempsey, Beverly (Jim) Green, and Theresa Heyn, all of Grand Haven, daughter-in-law Barbara Clark, and son-in-law John Baldus, 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl, son Charles Clark, daughter Marianne, grandson Earl Traxler II, and sister Eleanor Detcher and Patricia Sheffield.
A Celebration of Life for Beverly will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Grand Haven Salvation Army.
Interment will be at Robinson Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome to sign Bev's online guest book.
