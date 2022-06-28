Beverly “Bev” Jean Reenders-Petersen, age 75 of Grand Haven, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at home. She was born on October 15, 1946, to the late Marvin and Phyllis (Bell) Reenders in Grand Haven. She married Rex Petersen on March 21, 1998, in Grand Haven.
Bev formerly worked at Prince Corporation in Holland, owned and operated Felix’s Cafe Grand Haven and also several years in the family business, Reenders Blueberries. She enjoyed hunting for rocks, working in her garden, cooking, traveling to the U.P., but especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
