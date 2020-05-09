Beverly Ann Hughes- Fleming, age 74, of Grand Haven passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at home surrounded by family. The daughter of Harry and Philomena (Rossi) Faris, she was born on February 18, 1946, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Beverly obtained her associate’s degree in nursing and started working for Henry Ford Health System for many years as a leader in several different specialties until she moved to Grand Haven in 2006. She then worked at NOCH and eventually managed Lakeshore Urology with her husband and son since 2013. Beverly enjoyed gardening, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
