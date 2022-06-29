The Funeral Service for Beverly Reenders-Petersen will take place at 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Hope Reformed Church. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday at the church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
