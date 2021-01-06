Beverly Schlaack, age 86 of Holland, formerly of South Haven, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at her home.
Beverly was a member of First Reformed Church in Holland and was preceded in death by her husbands, Jack C. French and Robert L. Schlaack; grandson, Jesse Knotts; and great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Mohney.
