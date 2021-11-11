Bill G. Bomar Sr., age 87 of Ferrysburg, passed away on November 8, 2021. He was born on April 7, 1934, in Camden, Tennessee, to the late Elbert and Laura Jean (Hatley) Bomar. Bill married Coran Sue Hislop on February 21, 1955, in Mississippi.
Bill worked for Sealed Power Co. for many years before his retirement. He enjoyed annual trips to Tennessee, boating and being out on the water, had a passion for fishing, and in his younger years, bird hunting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.