Bill R. Kroes, age 88, of Rothbury and formerly of Grand Haven, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was the former owner and operator of Ottawa LP Gas from 1965 to 2001.
Bill married Carolyn Jean Mills, who preceded him in death in 1987.
He is survived by his long-time companion, Tara Romano; his sons: Mike (Liz Berger) Kroes, Kim Kroes and Randy (Pauline) Kroes; his grandchildren: Jerry, William, Ethan, Kendal, Ryan Lynn and Matthew; and his brother, Roger Kroes.
A memorial service will be planned by the family on a future date. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
