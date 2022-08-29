Bonna Kay Nelson, born December 12, 1929, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Kenneth and Winifred Vyn, passed away peacefully August 25, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin.
She attended the Marietta Johnson School of Organic Education in Fairhope, Alabama, and graduated high school from Metairie Park Country Day School, New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1947. She graduated from Mills College, Oakland, California, in 1951, and served three years in the Women's Medical Specialist Corps as a 1st lieutenant, where she received her occupational therapy (OT) degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.