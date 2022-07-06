The Memorial Service for Bonnie Denardo will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at United Methodist Church of the Dunes. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Latest News
- Former student holds goalkeeping camp to honor Prout
- Even Tigers manager AJ Hinch is curious: What did Rays 'unlock' in red-hot Isaac Paredes?
- Tigers GM Avila: Nobody's happy, 'there could've been some mistakes'
- Housing Next partnership recognized with national award
- Municipalities eligible for election security funds
- State Briefs
- Frequent visitor makes week's lone delivery
- Grant to help ISD support children's literacy this summer
Most Popular
Articles
- South pier closed, State Park beach cleared due to alcohol-fueled fights
- There will be fireworks in Grand Haven
- 'There was a major concern for public safety'
- GH teen suffers 'critical' injuries in crash with semi
- Chinook Pier Food Truck Park now open
- New Standard closed; may reopen later this year
- Having a grand time
- GHHS orchestra visits Austria
- Protestors react to Supreme Court decision with Grand Haven march
- Two teens injured after crashing into tree
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (10)
- South pier closed, State Park beach cleared due to alcohol-fueled fights (8)
- Your Views (8)
- Mayor accuses council member of not being a city resident (6)
- The power struggle and the drum beat of scare tactics (5)
- Your Views (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Why religion endangers our democracy (3)
- Beware of F.E.A.R. – false evidence appearing real (3)
- Community composting site opens on Harbor Island (2)
- Lowe remains on GH City Council (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Something is not right with our rights (2)
- Councilwoman Karen Lowe fires back at mayor (2)
- Cancer is full-time job, and it sucks (2)
- Former Tribune building razed (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Coastal Corridor Project: Restoring wetlands and Including diverse voices (2)
- Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Heritage Festival organizers hope to return to Mill Point Park (1)
- Choosing life: A personal story about choices made (1)
- Father and son fighting for Grand Haven's trees (1)
- Brownouts: Planned power outages are possible this summer (1)
- Speaker Pelosi receives Communion at Vatican amid abortion rights debate (1)
- County's equalization director to retire (1)
- Companies need to get real about climate risk (1)
- From a diesel pup to a diesel dog: CTC diesel student wins gold in national competition (1)
- Pride flags on display throughout June (1)
- Your Views (1)
- State lawmaker wants Jan. 6 declared 'Remembrance Day' (1)
- City Council OKs recreational marijuana sales (1)
- State OKs plan to close J.H. Campbell power plant in 2025 (1)
- Your Views (1)
- 'There was a major concern for public safety' (1)
- Summer is here, but it needs to slow down (1)
- Michigan plants more trees, asks residents to do the same (1)
- Council quarrels over mayor’s attempted appointment (1)
- City Council gets heated during marijuana debate (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Local woman celebrates her centennial birthday (1)
- Transgender Lutheran bishop resigns over racism allegations (1)
- GH's Hubner takes fourth at yo-yo nationals (1)
- Born to Ryde: Area motocross prodigy stamps tickets to largest worldwide race (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.