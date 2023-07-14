Bonnie Kathleen “Kathy” Blomquist, age 85 of Grand Haven, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Christian Haven Home.
She was born on July 13, 1938 in Muskegon, Michigan to the late Robert and LaBama (Jones) Knoll. She married James Blomquist on September 10, 1994 in Florida. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2018, after 23 years of happy marriage. Kathy graduated from Grand Haven High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.