Bonnie Lynne DeNardo, age 80 of Grand Haven, passed away on June 25, 2022, at Grand Pines Assisted Living. She was born on May 27, 1942, in Saginaw, Michigan, to the late Morley and Marilyn (Gagnier) Wallace.
Bonnie graduated from Alcona High School in Alcona County, Michigan, and about one year later, on December 28, 1960, she married Ronald DeNardo, a teacher and coach. After raising two boys in Chesterton, Indiana, Bonnie and Ron were the first people to be hired to start a college prep school near La Porte, Indiana. They worked there for six years, and La Lumiere is now a nationally known school with a number of students from overseas. After their time there, both Bonnie and Ron were surprisingly hired by an investment banking firm, VanKampen & Merritt in Chicago. There, they helped build a company that grew from 25 employees to 500 before their retirement after 20-some years.
