Bonnie L. Dubson, aged 87, died on Sunday January 31, 2021 in Grand Haven, MI, a resident of MediLodge at the Shore. Born on May 26, 1933, in Carlisle, Iowa the daughter of Raymond Elroy and Lela Ruby (Houseman) Calkins, Bonnie was seventh of eight children and the last remaining child.
Bonnie was married to William Russell Tilden of Des Moines, Iowa and they lived in Muskegon and Fruitport until his unexpected death in 1955. Bonnie later married Joseph W. Dubson, Jr. and they lived in Muskegon until his death in 1984.
