Bonnie Lou Doolittle, born September 19, 1946, passed away on December 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eleanor Mapes; and her sister, Beverly Greeno. She is survived by her husband, Terry Doolittle; sister, Betty Jo (and Randy Enell); daughter, Chandra Helton; son, Derek Gajdos; son, Phillip (and Rebecca Lewis); step-daughter, Karen Rooks; grandsons: Derek R. Gajdos, Zachery Gajdos, Jaiden Lewis, Matthew D. Rooks, Austin Rooks; granddaughters: Alexandra (and Caleb Faltinowski), Reanna Rooks, Elena Marrero; cousin/sister, Carol Conrad; nephews: Guy and Melinda Gould, Dean and Andy (Forker) Enell, and Rob and Thai Enell; nieces: Amy Jo Phillips, Christine Tabaczak, Jennifer Delfgauw: grandnephew, Henry Enell; and adopted granddaughters, Riley and Aubry (and her dog Max).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.