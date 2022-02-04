Bonnie Parsons, age 94, of Spring Lake passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Mary’s in Grand Rapids, MI. She was born November 6, 1927, in Sydney, Australia, to Richard and Dorothy (Harrison) Bryan, and married Ralph Parsons. He preceded her in death on February 7, 1997.
Bonnie worked at Grand Valley University in the administration offices, the Muskegon Regional Center as a supervisor until her retirement and owned and operated United Rentals in Muskegon Heights. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake. Bonnie was a master gardener, loved Sherlock Holmes, and was an avid deer hunter into her 80’s.
She is lovingly remembered by two daughters, Linda (Roger) McCoy and Dania Parsons-Gates; her son, Elbern “Bert” (Laurie) Parsons; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
A private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake, MI 49456. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.