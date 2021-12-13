The Funeral Mass for Bonnie Schippers will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at St. Patrick-St. Anthony's Catholic Parish. Visitation with the family will take place this evening, December 14, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.
