Braden Robert Peltier, age 23, passed away tragically on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born on April 28, 1999, in Bay City, Michigan to Jason Peltier and Melissa (Salgat) Samples.
Braden was an active-duty Specialist, an artillery soldier, in the United States Army stationed at Fort Carson, CO. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, trail riding, the mountains, and working out. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time outdoors. Long-range shooting was a passion of his.
