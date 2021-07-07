Bradley John Van Hemert passed away peacefully at home on July 4, 2021. He was born February 9, 1956, in Muskegon, Michigan, to John J. and Dr. Ruth E. (Brondyke) Van Hemert.
Brad retired from Herman Miller after many years as a truck driver. He was most passionate about his faith, family, friends and classic cars. He was always willing to go the extra mile to help anyone in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.