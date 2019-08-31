Brandon Lee Paul, age 41, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his home in Spring Lake. Brandon was born February 6, 1978, at North Ottawa Community Hospital to Nancy Carol (Kempton) and Michael Anthony Paul. Brandon had two children: Brandon Jacob, born in December 1996; and Mara Kay, born in September 1998.
Beloved Brandon Lee spent his life loving, laughing and having fun with his family and friends. He was passionate about his family, animals and cars; particularly his Cutlass Supreme, the one he built since he was 16. Brandon was very intelligent and determined; with a heart of gold which would shine through in his generosity, and love for the people he truly cared for.
Quick and witty, Brandon had a remarkable ability to bring a smile to anyone’s face, no matter how they were feeling. He will be truly missed by so many and will forever be in our hearts.
Brandon is survived by his children, Brandon Jacob and Mara Kay; mother, Nancy Paul; brother, Michael Paul Jr.; and his father, Michael Paul Sr.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444 (231-798-1100), with Pastor John Huyser officiating. Visitation will be one half hour prior to the service (10:30-11 a.m.). Memorial contributions may be made to the Muskegon County Humane Society. Share memories with the family at Brandon’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
