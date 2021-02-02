Brenda D. Nienhouse, age 75, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, losing her battle with cancer.
She was born July 22, 1945, in Muskegon, Michigan, to George and Pauline Youngs. She married Kenneth A. Nienhouse in April 1973, and together they raised six children: Tony (Deb), David (Danya), Kenneth, Shane (Pam), Elizabeth and John (Joyce) Pitre. They were blessed with 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.