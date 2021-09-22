Brenda Kay (Grevel) Griswold, age 60 of Grand Haven, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. She was born on December 11, 1960, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Allan and Marilyn (Dyksterhouse) Grevel.
Brenda graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1979 and then Hope College in 1984 with her B.A. in Business Administration, International Studies and Economics. She participated in summer study programs through Hope College in Madrid, Spain, and Vienna, Austria, where she served an internship with the United Nations. Anyone who knew her knew she loved to garden, cook and bake. She was an avid reader, always wanting to learn more, and enjoyed meeting up with her ladies coffee group from Covenant Life Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.