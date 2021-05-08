Brennan J. Vriesman, age 24, of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 3, 2021. He was born on September 27, 1996, to Mark and Amy (Wolffis) Vriesman in Muskegon, Michigan.
He was a faithful servant of Our Lord and attended Covenant Life Church with his family. Brennan was involved in various activities throughout his life. He participated in the Special Olympics and enjoyed attending Regatta. He was what many would call a people person and made friends wherever he went! Brennan had a personality that would light up a room and fill it with nothing but joy and laughter. He loved traveling and was always willing to be a copilot on any trip.
