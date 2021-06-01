Bret Taylor Ankelen, age 62 of Grand Haven, passed away at his home on Friday, May 21, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy (Mastenbrook) Ankelen; and brother, Terry Clayton Ankelen. He is survived by his sister, Cynthia Ankelen of Baldwin; as well as sister-in-law, niece and great-nephews.
