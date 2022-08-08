Brett W. Secrest, age 42, passed away July 25, 2022. He was born on October 30, 1979, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Keith and Sandra Secrest, and resided in the West Michigan area since 2014. Brett was a member of the United States Coast Guard for the past 20 years as an electronics technician. He was stationed around the country throughout his career in the Coast Guard.
Brett’s Coast Guard assignments included Coast Guard cutter Chase (WHEC 718), San Diego, Calif.; Gulf Strike Team, Mobile, Alabama; Electronics Support Detachment Grand Haven, Grand Haven, Mich.; Coast Guard cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724), Kodiak, Alaska; and Electronics Support Detachment Detroit, Detroit, Mich. His military service awards included five Coast Guard Achievement Medals, two Commandant’s Letter of Commendation, as well as a vast number of additional unit and personal awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.