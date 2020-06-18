Brian left this life unexpectedly of a pulmonary embolism at the age of 50 in Clermont, Florida. He was loved by so many and will be missed terribly.
He is survived by his two daughters: Morgan Lahey, 24, and Emily Lahey, 21, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, whom he loved and cherished with all his heart. He is also survived by his fiancée, Deborah DeHaan Coulier, of Spring Lake, and her 8-year-old son, Aiden. For seven years, Brian gave them his heart and a year ago bought their first home together in Clermont, Florida.
