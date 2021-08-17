Brian Dale Lahey passed away June 3, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. "outdoors" at Trillium Events, 17246 VanWagoner Road, Spring Lake, MI.
