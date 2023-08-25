Brian Donald Hendrickson, 55, of Etna, Wyoming, formerly of Spring Lake, Michigan, tragically left us on August 14, 2023.
He is survived by his beloved dog, Bruno; his sister, Kathleen Asher (husband JR); brother, Michael Hendrickson (wife Amy); nephews Colin and Quin Hendrickson; his aunt, MaryEllen McCue; his uncle, Lloyd Witherow; several cousins and countless friends, all who loved him dearly.
