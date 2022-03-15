Brian Michael Stillson, age 42 of Norton Shores (formerly of Grand Haven), passed away on March 13, 2022, at Harbor Hospice-Poppen House Residence. He was born on September 19, 1979, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Michael and Sheryl (Hitsman) Hayes.
Brian graduated from Grand Haven High School and worked for Rademaker’s Auto Body for several years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, kayaking and taking care of his lawn in the warmer months. Brian also loved going to concerts, working on cars and building motorcycles. He especially cherished time spent with family and friends.
