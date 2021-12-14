Brian Paul Sprague, 54, of Grand Haven died unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at home. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Shooting suspect's dad mouths 'I love you' to wife in court
- Nativity scene returns to waterfront
- Have a bad cold? You are not alone
- Grand Haven's Long, Spoelman celebrate college signings
- Holidays stressful for kids, too
- U-M's Corum uses break to get mind, ankle right
- Portion of Fulton Ave. closed tonight, Wednesday for sewer repair
- State Briefs
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead in shooting at Pomona Park
- 'He's going to be missed – everyone loved Dave'
- Village installs electric car charging station
- Will city allow recreational pot sales?
- Ryan Cummins selected mayor pro tem
- Threats against GHAPS deemed not credible
- Sorrelle's 23 points lead Bucs past Rockets to open season
- How to talk to your kids about school safety
- Township creates overlay zone to regulate short-term rentals
- City Council OKs BLP $25M bond proposal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- State’s gun status quo must change (10)
- Your Views (9)
- Do Americans really want politics to be normal again? (6)
- Local business heads malign supply, labor issues in roundtable with Huizenga (5)
- GOP is right: Build Back Better provides break for the rich (4)
- State has no business regulating short-term rentals (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Vaccine mandate discussed at Chamber Zoom meeting (3)
- Your Views (2)
- Traveling around Tri-Cities is neither here nor there (2)
- Which Americans truly have the right to bear arms? (2)
- Biden in Michigan pitches investment in electric vehicle market (2)
- Don’t overlook giving thanks for spiritual blessings (2)
- Sources: MSU working on historic 10-year, $95 million contract extension for Mel Tucker (2)
- GHAPS assistant superintendent arrested, arraigned on embezzlement charge (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Will city allow recreational pot sales? (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Reasons to be thankful: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Tom Brady and more (1)
- LSU, Kelly agree to 10-year contract worth at least $95M (1)
- Trigger fingers: 1 person kills, but more can be responsible (1)
- No, Michael Flynn, America doesn’t need one religion (1)
- Our community needs to show commitment for a better future (1)
- Acknowledging, understanding our history helps us grow (1)
- The love of God is the central truth of Christmas (1)
- With guns, safety always must come first (1)
- Police searching for suspect in Lake Michigan Credit Union robbery (1)
- Many reasons to be thankful (1)
- State Briefs (1)
- Cost of Thanksgiving dinner jumps 14% (1)
- Documents: Wheeler had history of financial troubles (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Pope hopes charity match deals a "kick" to exclusion (1)
- Local agencies stressed: 'We just can’t find that housing' (1)
- Substitute teacher at West Ottawa threatened suicide if student disclosed assault (1)
- The Chalkboard Project: ‘Dismantling the power of words’ (1)
- 'Comfort and Joy' shattered at parade (1)
- Not Christmas yet! Advent and the Four Last Things (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.