The Memorial Service for Brian Stillson will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitations will be held on Thursday, March 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., as well as one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
