Bronson D. Foster, age 46, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Muskegon, Michigan. He was born February 20, 1976, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Dale and Rita (Tragna) Foster. He was a 1994 graduate of Grand Haven High School.
Bronson liked all things exotic. Whether it was the cacti or other plants he grew, the various rocks and gems he collected, or the numerous fish that filled the aquarium, they all had to be exotic and unique in their own way. He enjoyed music and playing the guitar, and reveled in driving his Jaguar. He was extremely bright and will fondly be remembered as a walking encyclopedia. He was an animal lover and will be missed by his husky, Mila.
