Brooke Ellen Fields, infant daughter of Jacob and Tricia (Steigenga) Fields of Allendale, was born into Heaven on Monday, December 13, 2021.
Brooke was very much loved already by her parents, Jacob and Tricia; her grandparents: Ken and Patti Steigenga, and Mike and Michelle Fields; her great-grandparents: Hazel and Jerry Smith, Curt and Diane Fields, and Jerry and Nyela DeJong; her uncles and aunts: Jason and Jennifer Steigenga, Zach and Dana Fields, and Kari Fields; and her cousins: Jackson and Madison Steigenga, and Abri Richards. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents: Jack Steigenga, and John and Ellen Huizenga.
