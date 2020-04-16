Bruce A. Kiebach, age 79 of Grand Haven, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Heartwood Lodge. He was born May 21, 1940, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Joseph and Eleanor (Bishop) Kiebach. He married Carol Bethke in 1962 in Grand Haven.
Bruce graduated from Grand Haven High School and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 925 in Grand Haven. He worked for Campbell Grinder as an engineer for several years, and he and Carol traveled all over the U.S. and spent the winter in Naples, Florida, every year. While home in Michigan, Bruce loved going to the Tip-A-Few to see fellow friends and also enjoyed snowmobiling, playing softball and Sudoku, watching football, going camping, and telling stories. He lived his life to the fullest, and could light up a room with his fun-loving personality.
