On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Burton J. Wolters, M.D., passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Fremont, Michigan, on April 5, 1934, to Henry and Rena Wolters.
Burt was a board-certified radiologist, with a B.A. degree from Calvin College, M.D. degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine, and served his internship and residency training at Butterworth Hospital. After proudly serving his country as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, he practiced as a diagnostic radiologist in Western Michigan for Mercy Hospital, North Ottawa Community Hospital and Gerber Memorial Hospital. His wife, four children and eight grandchildren were his greatest pride and joy. Burt was an avid reader, problem solver and critical thinker. In his free time he enjoyed traveling, gardening and woodworking. He was a tinkerer and a do-it-yourselfer. He served on various boards and committees at Second Christian Reformed Church, Grand Haven Christian School and Christian Schools International.
