Byron Statton Chapman, age 93, of Spring Lake passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at home. He was born April 13, 1927, in Grand Haven to William and Ethel L. (Harris) Chapman; and married Nancy Ann DeWitt on May 10, 1952, in Grand Haven. Nancy preceded him in death on March 19, 2013.
Byron served his country in the Navy during World War II and Korea. Byron worked as a traffic manager for 40 years, at E.H. Sheldon and Shaw Walker. Byron was a member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 and the Muskegon Traffic Club, and former member of First Reformed Church (Christ Community Church) and served as a Sunday school teacher and deacon. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, swimming, boating and water skiing with his kids and grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.