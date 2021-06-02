Byung Chun “Jimmy” Yoon, age 79 of Grand Haven, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at a local care facility. He was born on March 10, 1942, in Gokseong, South Korea, to the late Heung Joo Yoon and Ok Keum Oh.
Byung married Soon OK Kim on November 22, 1966, in Gokseong, South Korea. He and his wife, Soon, moved to the United States in 1973 to be with his only sister who was living in Michigan. Byung did not speak English and worked hard to learn the language. He secured a job working at Ermanco and spent his career there from 1974 to 2014. He was well known for being a hard worker and devoted father and husband. Byung enjoyed keeping up with the current news – having a Korean language newspaper delivered regularly – and enjoyed reading, gardening and walking to stay active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.