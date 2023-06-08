A joint memorial service for C. Bruce and Barbara Hinrichs will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at noon, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Interment will take place in the Historic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Barbara may be given to P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund (P.E.O. Executive Office, Treasurer’s Dept. 3700 Grand Ave. Des Moines, IA 50312) or the Loutit District Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.