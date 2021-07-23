Mr. Calvin “Cal” Vork, age 72, of Norton Shores passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. He was born August 17, 1948, in Zeeland to John and Johanna (Blauwkamp) Vork. On June 18, 1971, he married Sharlene Veneberg at South Olive Christian Reformed Church.
Cal was a long-time member of Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church. He loved history and watching war-time documentaries or movies. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with family and friends.
