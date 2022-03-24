Mrs. Caralee Nietering, age 82, of Grand Haven passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at home. She was born June 6, 1939, in Muskegon to Merlin and Glenna (Stenger) Wright. On November 25, 1959, she married Robert L. Nietering.
Caralee spent a lifetime in education, retiring in 1994 after 35 years of caring for children. After retirement, she spent 20 years on the Grand Haven Area Public Schools Board. She was a voracious reader, and enjoyed Irish music and traveling. She was also a proud mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will be missed.
