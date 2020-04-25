Carl A. Doering, age 71, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Wendell R. and Eleanor J. (Howard) Doering; and he married Betty J. Cody on August 9, 1975, in Virden, Illinois.
Carl was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake. For 30 years, he worked for the Frito Lay company as a route driver, making sure everyone had some real “comfort food” available.
