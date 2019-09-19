Mr. Carl Edward Fredrick, age 93, of Coopersville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Carl was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late John and Mary (Bail) Fredrick. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Fredrick; sisters: Emily VanDussen, Florence VanDussen, Margaret Searle and Madeline “Mickey” Taylor.
Carl retired from Leigh Products in Coopersville. He enjoyed hunting, the outdoors and spending time with family.
He is survived by his children, Edward (Lorraine) Fredrick and Kay (Paul) Modderman; grandchildren: Brad Fredrick, Kurt (Heather) Fredrick, Dana (Klynt) Baker and Jean (Troy) McCellan; great-grandchildren: Noah, Kaleb, Jacob, Zeke and Haleigh; brother-in-law, Ray Spangeler; sister-in-law, Berniece (Russ) Marcusse; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 11261 South St., Nunica 49448; the Rev. Brennan Woell officiating. Burial at Lakeshore Cemetery in Grand Haven. Relatives and friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service (10-11 a.m.) at church. An online guestbook may be signed at www.throopfh.com.
Arrangements by Throop Funeral Home, Coopersville (616-837-8161).
