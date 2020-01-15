Carl Henry Suding Jr., age 84, of Grand Haven passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at home. He was born May 29, 1935, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Carl Henry Sylvia (Weber) Suding Sr.; and he married the love of his life, Linda Joseph Hansen, on June 13, 1986.
Carl graduated from Michigan State University and worked in horticulture sales for multiple companies including Zelenka Nursery.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Linda Suding; four children: Cindy (Mark) Sundberg, Carl Suding, Greg Suding and Andrew (Cheryl) Hansen; seven grandchildren: John Sundberg, Dan (Lisa) Sundberg, Carl (Brittany) Suding, Kyle Hansen, Adam Hansen, Jeremy Hansen and Drew Hansen; and his sister, Donna Hammonds. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Suding; and brother, Bernard Suding.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior. Services entrusted to The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Memorials to St. Pat–St. Anthony Catholic Church are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
