Carl R. Westerhof, 90, of Holt died Sunday, April 11, 2021. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel.
ALERT
Latest News
- Downtown spruce-up to begin season of village events
- 'We were confused': Local restaurants react to governor's 2-week pause
- State Briefs
- Grand Haven forecast
- Community Calendar 4-13
- Monday's update: Nearly 10,000 new cases since Saturday
- After last year's layoff, Bucs track and field eager to start 2021 season
- Federal judge approves partial deal between women, US Soccer
Most Popular
Articles
- SL woman killed in head-on crash on M-104
- Woman dies from injuries received in Friday morning crash
- Woman critically injured in crash on US 31
- Schools moving to remote learning after spring break
- Developer/treasure hunter excited by discovery of old tractor on work site
- Whitmer urges halt of high school classes, youth sports
- Continued pressure on BLP needed to save Grand Haven
- Lorie Jane Dewitt
- Alarming spike in drownings tied to COVID, study finds
- Workers weary, patients angry, as COVID fills Michigan hospitals again
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (14)
- Questioning Christianity and life (11)
- It's your money, so you decide (7)
- Play ball: Jumping on the 'hate Atlanta' bandwagon (7)
- Your Views (6)
- Continued pressure on BLP needed to save Grand Haven (5)
- Your Views (5)
- Ask Whitmer when she'll set Michigan free (4)
- States have no good reason for refusing to expand Medicaid (3)
- GOP chair calls top Democratic women 'witches' (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.