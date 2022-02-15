Carlyne Marie Gebben, age 92 of Grand Haven, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Grand Pines Assisted Living. She was born on April 2, 1929, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late Erastus and Leota (Anderson) Crull.
Car married Marvin Gebben on May 6, 1950, in Grand Rapids, and he preceded her in death on June 3, 1988, after 38 years of marriage. Car and Marvin moved from Mackinaw City to Grand Haven in 1962. She worked as owner of her own drapery business for 45 years in Grand Haven. Car was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Grand Haven and was active in the Ladies Circle group at the church. She was also a member of the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28 Auxiliary, Grand Haven Golf Club (30 years), Oakridge Golf Club and the Muskegon Elks Club. Car loved cooking, working on crafts and doing family activities.
