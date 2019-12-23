Surrounded by family and friends, Carol Lynn Alman slipped peacefully into the presence of her beloved Lord and Savior on December 20, 2019, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born on December 21, 1953, to Helen (Schamber) and Martin Bomers. Carol was a graduate of Spring Lake High School. On August 9, 1974, she married Michael Alman, and together, they established Aero-Marine Services. Carol had many hobbies and interests, including aviation, singing, playing the piano, gardening, raising goats and chickens, and sewing clothes for her children and grandchildren.
She attended Fellowship Bible Church and viewed the members of the church as her second family. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her immediate family. She loved going on camping trips with Michael and their three girls, and proudly attended her children and grandchildren’s plays, concerts, and sporting events whenever she was able. Carol was always willing to help anyone in need, and welcomed everyone with a big hug, wide smile, and hearty laugh. She left an indelible impression on everyone she met, and she will be sorely missed.
Survivors include her brother, Paul Bomers loving husband, Michael, three daughters, Jennifer (James) Butcher, Emily Aslam, and Molly Alman, and grandsons Josiah Aslam and Joshua Butcher.
VISITATION with Carol’s family will take place on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at The Lee Chapel of the Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St, Norton Shores, MI 49444 from 6-8 p.m. A FUNERAL SERVICE for Carol will take place on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Fellowship Bible Church (15100 161st Ave). For a more lasting memory, donations in Carol’s name can be made to Fellowship Bible Church.
Feel free to share a memory with the family at www.sytsemafh.com.
