Carol Ann Brouwer, age 82 of Grand Haven, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at home after a prolonged struggle with cancer. She was born in Holland, Michigan, on February 2, 1940, to the late Gerald and Tracy (Heil) Appledorn.
Carol attended Holland Christian Schools and earned her teaching degree at Calvin University, where she met her husband, Richard Brouwer, whom she married on June 30, 1961, in Holland. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Carol began her elementary teaching career in Chelsea, Michigan, while her husband was attending the School of Social work at the U of M. Later, the family moved to Grand Rapids, where she continued her teaching career and, with her husband, raised four children. Carol’s family moved to Grand Haven in 1978 where, shortly after, she resumed her elementary teaching career.
