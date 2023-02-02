Carol Ann Dirkse, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Spring Lake, Michigan.
Carol was born in Muskegon, Michigan, on September 25, 1958, to her parents Robert and Grace (Huizenga) Brondyke. A graduate of Mona Shores High School, she went on to work for over 20 years at Leppinks in Spring Lake, where she made many friends. On September 23, 2006, she married Roger Dirkse, and they spent 16 wonderful years together. Carol loved cats, and one of her favorite pastimes was walking the boardwalk in Grand Haven with Roger.
