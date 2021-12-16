Carol Ann Fulgenzi, 72, of Muskegon died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services.
