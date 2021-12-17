Carol Ann Fulgenzi, age 72, of Muskegon went to be with her family on Thursday, December 16, 2021. She was born February 26, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan, to Daniel “Shorty” and Vivian (Gogola) Gieraltowski. She met Patrick Fulgenzi through her mother, who would have lunch with him, and they were married on July 30, 1971. They were married for 50 years, and truly had a relationship to aspire to, doing everything for each other.
Carol attended Catholic school until middle school when the family moved to Sterling Heights. She did many activities and supported many charitable organizations, including Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Carol made the best homemade pierogis; enjoyed horseback riding, camping and fishing; and loved traveling with her family. She always had kind words for everyone and was a pillar of strength to anyone in her company.
