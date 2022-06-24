The family of Carol Brouwer invites all who knew her and/or her family to join them for a Celebration of Life in her honor. Guests are encouraged to share their fondest or funniest memories at a casual gathering to be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m. at 15241 Vintage Ave. in Grand Haven. For those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Carol’s honor, please consider the Tri-Cities Family YMCA – Miss Mary Ann Scholarship Fund, or The People Center, Spring Lake. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Carol’s online guestbook.
